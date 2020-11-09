New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 42 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$570 $780
free shipping

Save $210 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VW00FTUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Office Depot and OfficeMax Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 26% -- $570 Buy Now