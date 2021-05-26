Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 120Hz Laptop for $660

You'd pay $700 for the laptop alone from any other ANTOnline storefront, and the Game Pass is an additional $30 value. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82EY002BUS
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Save $679 after coupon code "THINKMEM21". Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20V9004CUS
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $3 less than a refurb sold by a third party. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: F412DAWS33
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
That's a $130 drop since February, and best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.80 GHz quad-core CPU
- 14.5" 2560x1600 IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Apply coupon code "GeForce2080" for a savings of $40. It's also one of the few RTX 2080 graphics cards currently in stock. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3072 CUDA Cores with boost clock up to 1815 MHz
- 8GB GDDR6 memory, up to 496GB/s memory bandwidth
- dual cooling fans
- NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDR
- Turing architecture
- Model: 4X61A22496
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $50 under our September mention, $280 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0027US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|$630 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$660
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register