Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 120Hz Laptop for $660
eBay
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 120Hz Laptop + 3mo Xbox Game Pass for PC
$660 $793
free shipping

You'd pay $700 for the laptop alone from any other ANTOnline storefront, and the Game Pass is an additional $30 value. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-Core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82EY002BUS
AMD Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
