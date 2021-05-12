Leigh Country 3-Piece Classic Acasia Wood Folding Bistro Set for $95

That is a $40 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- table measures 24.5" x 24.5" x 37.5"
- each chair measures 14.5" x 40.75" open
- made of durable acacia hardwood
- teak oil finish
- galvanized hardware
- Model: TX 36200
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE15" to save an extra 15% off over 380 already discounted patio chairs, tables, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Patio Glider for $356.99 after coupon ($243 off).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Save on a variety of pressure washers, including surface cleaners, with prices from $135. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer for $299.99 ($70 off).
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
Keep your cool with deals on over 300 fans, ventilation, and air movers. Plus, coupon code "275443" cuts an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton High-Velocity Floor Fan for $57.99 ($10 off)
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
