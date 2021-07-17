LEGO Flower Bouquet for $50
New
LEGO
LEGO Flower Bouquet
$50
free shipping

While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO

Features
  • create your own bouquet
  • 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
  • Model: 10280
