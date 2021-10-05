Sign in and apply coupon code "SENIOR20" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walgreens
- inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2
- LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable vehicle, weapon, or accessory behind each of 24 doors
- Model: 75307
Apply coupon code "SENIOR20" to make this a low by $8. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Shipping adds $5.99, or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 298-pieces
- Model: 76196
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
You'd pay over $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- for ages 9+
- Model: 42122
Save $10 on orders of $50 or more with this selection of LEGO goodies, with the discount applying in cart. Shop Now at Amazon
- The offer will automatically be applied at checkout, if eligible.
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set for $15.81 (most stores charge $20+).
Cut the cheese! Break wind! Float an air biscuit! Whatever your little minion wants to call it, we call it the lowest price we could find by $8, and that's a real gas! Buy Now at Amazon
- emits a mist
- for ages 4 years & up
- 20+ trigger activated fart sounds or custom fart sounds
- Model: GMF93
Shop building sets from $16 from Technic builds, Star Wars, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Set for $39.99 (low by a buck).
That's a savings of $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
- Sold by Dingrungongcheng via Amazon.
- 3 lighting modes
Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- mini version of the classic lawn game
Coupon code "PORSCHE911" cuts it to $30 under what'd you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Turbo and Targa models
- removable roof
- 13.5" x 6" x 4"
- 1,458 pieces
- Model: 10295
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,351 pieces
- Model: 6287454
Apply coupon code "LEGOGTE" to get this price. That's $25 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. fvalu Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,677-pieces
- Model: 42125
That matches its Black Friday price and is the best price we could find for this The Rise of Skywalker set today by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fun fact: Boolio (that's the green horned mini-figure you don't recognize) was voiced by Mark Hamill.
- 1,351 pieces
- Includes 7 minifigures
- Model: 75257
