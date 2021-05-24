Kwikset SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt for $51
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Certified Refurb Kwikset SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt
$51 $60
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" drops it to $39 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 10-digit backlit audible keypad
  • 1-touch locking
  • 30-second autolock option
  • 16 customizable access codes
  • Model: 99130-002-R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security eBay Kwikset
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $51 Buy Now