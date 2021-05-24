Kwikset SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt for $51

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" drops it to $39 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10-digit backlit audible keypad
- 1-touch locking
- 30-second autolock option
- 16 customizable access codes
- Model: 99130-002-R
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Polished Brass at this time.
- for exterior doors
- universal handing
- turn piece lock on the inside
- Model: 94002-868
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits most garage doors
- heavy-duty galvanized steel construction
- 7/8" x 1/8" steel slide bolt
- Model: GD 52118
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Save $210 off the list price and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- four 1080p security cloud cameras
- two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
- waterproof
- Model: UC4202
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "9S282Y5C" to get $2 under our September mention and save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wansview via Amazon.
- 2 MP HD lens
- night vision
- compatible with Alexa
- IP66 waterproof rating
- motion detection
- Model: US-W4-B
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
