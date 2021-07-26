Kobalt 250-Piece Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $149
Lowe's
Kobalt 250-Piece Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
$149 $199
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 150 commonly used 6- and 12-point sockets, three 90-tooth ratchets, 4 extensions, 15 standard length wrenches and 20 mini wrenches with 15° offset for extra clearance, 25 star and hex L-wrenches and 33 other tools, and carrying case
  • Model: 81700
  Expires 7/28/2021
