Klutch 43-Piece Impact-Grade Power Bit Set for $22
New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Klutch 43-Piece Impact-Grade Power Bit Set
$22 $28
free shipping

That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Northern Tool via eBay.
Features
  • 24 square, Phillips and Torx screwdriver
  • 3 nut drivers, drywall bit, screw extractors, 7 drill bits
  • Model: 42126
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Klutch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 21% -- $22 Buy Now