JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $70

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new pair, but most stores charge $150 or more for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Only the Black ones and Purple ones are certified refurbs with a 2-year Allstate warranty. However, note that they're also available in Blue or White as regular refurbs with the seller's standard 90-day warranty.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 16Ohm impedance
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
- 20 hours of combined playback
- Model: 300TWS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
They're $80 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Gunmetal.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3 sizes of ear tips
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
It's a low by at least $15 and the best price we've seen for a refurb pair. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Oulet via Walmart
- No warranty information is provided
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Apply coupon code "GW6FSFVR" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JMT Monster via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 6 hours playtime on a single charge or up to 18 hours with charging case
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- auto pairing
- multifunction control
- Model: Achieve 100 Airlinks
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save $350 (which is nearly 60%) and get the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- neodymium magnet driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
|Dell Home
|$100 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register