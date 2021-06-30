JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $70
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones
$70 $150
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new pair, but most stores charge $150 or more for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Only the Black ones and Purple ones are certified refurbs with a 2-year Allstate warranty. However, note that they're also available in Blue or White as regular refurbs with the seller's standard 90-day warranty.
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 16Ohm impedance
  • Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
  • 20 hours of combined playback
  • Model: 300TWS
