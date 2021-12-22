It's $250 off and at one of the best prices we've ever seen for a new 55" 4K smart TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K (2160p) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh
- WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Fire TV w/ Alexa
- Model: NS-55F301NA22
- UPC: 600603273605
With a free Echo Dot, that's a $270 savings. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Fire TV
- Alexa compatible
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-58F301NA22
That's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- Fire TV
- Alexa compatible
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-50F301NA22
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
That's $184 under our November mention, $334 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Target Circle is free to join.
- Stock/availability varies by Zip Code.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- free Roku app
- 3 HDMI outputs
- Model: RTRU5827-B-US
Shop for savings on several Samsung sets 55" and up. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Q60T Series 58" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $699.99 (over $800 for it new elsewhere)
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
There's still time to left to grab those last-minute Christmas gifts, as most of these items are available for 1-hour in-store pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a range of items, including TVs, laptops, small appliances, and more, with many ready in one hour for store or curbside pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 10 unique smart programs
- digital control panel
- set it and forget it
- viewing window
- interior light
- includes 2 cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool
- Model: NS-AFO6DBK1
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) - Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
- Alexa voice control - Speak commands into the voice remote with Alexa to control your Fire TV verballyask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more.
- Access thousands of shows with Fire TV - Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills. You can use Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and other services right from this TV.
- DTS Studio Sound - This premium audio enhancement suite creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that expands your sense of space and ambience.
- Supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC - Sends audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, removing the need for an extra cable.
- Model: NS-55F301NA22
- UPC: 600603273605
