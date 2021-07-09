Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $25

That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 1,000-watt
- keep-warm function
- overheat protection
- Model: NS-MC60SS9
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to score discounts on small appliances, cookware, bakeware, and more. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from July 12 through 25.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven for $159.99 after coupon + $30 in Kohl's Cash (low by $57 after KC).
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to save $15 off the list price of 11 small appliances. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75; store pickup may also be available.
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed July 12 through 25.)
- Pictured is the Toastmaster 1.5-Cup Mini Chopper (a low by $2).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
Save up to $150 on various iPhone models, AirPods from $110, up to $200 off iPads, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020) for $700 (low by $70)
Save $150 on the iPhone 12 mini, up to $300 on select laptops (with student deals), up to $300 off TVs, and up to $500 on exercise equipment. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $80 off and at a great price for a 32" smart TV. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs Voice Remote with Alexa
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|58%
|$30 (exp 9 mos ago)
|$25
|Buy Now
|Google Shopping
|$30 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register