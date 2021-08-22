Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $60 in cart
eBay · 51 mins ago
Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven
$60 in cart $130
free shipping

It's $5 under our July mention of a different color and a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10 unique smart programs
  • digital control panel
  • set it and forget it
  • viewing window
  • interior light
  • includes 2 cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool
  • Model: NS-AFO6DBK1
Insignia
