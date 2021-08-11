Igloo 3.2-Cu. Ft. Mini Refrigerator w/ Freezer for $135

Apply code "FLASH28" to get the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at JCPenney
- 2 slide-out glass shelves with spill prevention guards
- separate freezer compartment
- adjustable temperature
- interior LED light
- Model: IRF32BK
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $60, even though single can coolers start at $40. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
It's $30 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- crisper bin easily accessible
- temperature controls
- door storage bins
- spill-proof glass shelves
- Model: TFR725
It's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at Target
- Posted by Stefanie.
- Why does she love this deal? "Our freezer went out earlier this year, so I searched and searched for a deal on a new one. I never thought about checking Target, but found this gem of a deal. It has worked great for a fraction of the price of other brands in the same size."
- adjustable temperature control
- 2 lift-out storage baskets
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" to save an extra 35% off over 14,000 already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured is the Fieldcrest Arden Sheer Single Curtain Panel in Graphite from $15.59 after coupon.
Save at least $10 off list price with coupon code "FLASH28". Shop Now at JCPenney
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $5.84 ($10 off)
- 20" x 30" hand towel for $7.79 ($12 off)
- 30" x 56" bath towel for $9.74 ($16 off)
- 35" x 70" bath sheet for $16.24 ($22 off)
- Available in several colors (Taupe pictured).
- Opt for same day store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $16.97 shipping charge. (But check your ZIP code first. Some ZIP codes get free delivery within a certain distance from the store.)
- purports to have 8 days ice retention
- holds about 105 cans
- lockable lid
- Model: 49830
