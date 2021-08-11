Igloo 3.2-Cu. Ft. Mini Refrigerator w/ Freezer for $135
JCPenney · 47 mins ago
Igloo 3.2-Cu. Ft. Mini Refrigerator w/ Freezer
$135 $150
free shipping

Apply code "FLASH28" to get the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • 2 slide-out glass shelves with spill prevention guards
  • separate freezer compartment
  • adjustable temperature
  • interior LED light
  • Model: IRF32BK
  • Code "FLASH28"
  • Expires in 6 hr
