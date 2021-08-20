Hunter 52" Contemporary Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit & Remote for $97
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hunter 52" Contemporary Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit & Remote
$97 $150
free shipping

That's $53 under list price when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Core Centric Solutions via eBay.
  • No warranty is available.
Features
  • Includes Two LED Bulbs
  • Model: CC5C01C71
  Published 1 hr ago
