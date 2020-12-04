That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Noble Bronze.
- 13° blade pitch
- dimmable LEDs
- 5 reversible blades
- Model: 54208
-
Expires 12/18/2020
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Update: It's now $97.42. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gun Metal.
- built-in 60-watt equivalent LED light kit
- up to 100-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 2,897-CFM air flow
- down rod installation
- reverse function
- Model: 7221500
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
We're not yanking your chain, it's a buck under what you would pay for a similar brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ever Store via Amazon.
- Available in Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish.
- 12" long pull chain
- includes fan shaped & light bulb shaped pull chain extensions
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 60" blade span
- 13° blade pitch
- remote control
- Model: 80T83
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $84 off and make this the very best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 5" x 7" backplate
- clear seedy glass
- medium base (E-26)
- T10 bulb (shape) recommended
- Model: 32021-SB
Apply code "DEALAIR" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
- 3 speeds
- change filter indicator lights
- Model: HT701
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$112
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register