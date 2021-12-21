This is $50 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- includes 3.0Ah lithium-ion battery, charger, wall mount, dusting brush, crevice tool, and upholstery tool
- up to 35-minute runtime
- multisurface brush roll
- removable dirt cup
- fingertip controls
- LED headlights
- eco mode
- Model: BH53310V
It's $10 under our Black Friday week mention and $161 under Hoover's price. Buy Now at Walmart
- spray wand removable handle with separate solution tank
- antimicrobial brush rolls
- auto mix
- auto dry button
- includes trial size Spot Chaser Pretreat Stain Solution and Paws & Claws Carpet Cleaner Shampoo, 8-ft. attachment hose, and accessory bag
- Model: FH53010
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with the Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, or Dyson V11
- integrated cable tidy
- freestanding weighted base
- articulated charging cradle
- Model: V11 DOK
You'd pay $25 more at other stores for the mop, the cleaning pads, and a similar slightly larger cleaning bottle. Buy Now at Amazon
- Vacmop vacuum
- 12 Disposable Vacmop pads
- 12 oz. Cleaning solution
- Model: VM200P12
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- stores and recharges a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum
- includes 5 extra tools
- Model: 187021-02
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
