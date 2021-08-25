HP Ryzen 3 15.6" Laptop for $450
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
HP Ryzen 3 15.6" Laptop
$450 $550
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home S Mode
  • Model: 2W7N9UA#ABA
Details
Comments
