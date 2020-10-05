New
Refurb HP Pavilion i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$484 $569
free shipping

Add to your cart to see the price drop to $483.65. That's $296 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 15-cs3055wm
