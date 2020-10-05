Add to your cart to see the price drop to $483.65. That's $296 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 15-cs3055wm
That's a savings of $220 off list and the best price we've seen on this 1080p model (we've seen as low as $550 for the 720p model). Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 touch display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Radeon Vega 10 Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9ja90av-1
That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $586.95. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
That's a savings of $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" (1600 x 900) display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
It's $140 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Intel Optane Memory
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. If for some reason you need a pair, you can get 2 for $38.83. (Applies in cart; drops the price to $19.42 each.) Buy Now at HP
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at HP
- Cherry MX Red mechanical switches
- RGB LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
- N-Key rollover (NKRO)
- gaming mode
- Windows lock
- Model: 3VN40AA#ABL
That's $100 off and $80 under our August mention. Buy Now at HP
- If you'd rather have an SSD, you can substitute the 1TB HDD for a 128GB SSD at no additional cost.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 8 GB memory; 1 TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S01-aF0134z
