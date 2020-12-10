That's the best price we could find by $32. (Most charge $300 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Indoor only
- 24/7 live streaming
- motion and sound alerts
- uses the free Nest app
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NC1104US
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on December 20.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $15 (excluding shipping; still $6, even if you can find via pickup elsewhere). Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 through December 9.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
