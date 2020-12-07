It's $20 under our mention from last December, 40% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Chalk.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- dual 4.5" woofers
- streaming music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora
- can be paired with a second Home Max for a stereo image
- Model: GA00222-US
-
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's $11 under what Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Adorama
- compatible with other smart devices
- mics can be physically turned off
- Bluetooth 5.0
- each measures 4.9" x 6.9" x 3.1"
That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now at Target
- In Chalk (GA00426-US) or Charcoal (GA00639-US)
- Same price at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy
- Make free, high quality video calls to any device
- All the functionality of the Google Assistant app
- 10" 1280x800 screen
- Built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer
- Model: GA00639-US
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Available in Charcoal or White.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Don't let your old Echo devices go to waste, even if they're broken! Instead, get them quickly assessed to nab a gift card plus a major discount on a new Echo to update your smart home experience. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The amount you get on the gift card will depend on your trade-in model.
- Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $37.
Update: It's now $39.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue.
- Blue is back in stock on December 19, while Glacier White is expected to ship in 3 to 6 months. Both can still be ordered at this price.
- LED display
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz bands
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 500 to 1500-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: 1304
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$179
|Buy Now
|BuyDig
|$199 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$199 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register