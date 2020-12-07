New
Google Home Max Smart Speaker
$179 $299
It's $20 under our mention from last December, 40% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Chalk.
  • Sold by Google via eBay.
Features
  • dual 4.5" woofers
  • streaming music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora
  • can be paired with a second Home Max for a stereo image
  • Model: GA00222-US
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $179 Buy Now
BuyDig   $199 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $199 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price