After the rebate, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to yield a final total of $849.
- The Intel Software Bundle (Crysis Remastered Trilogy & Humankind) adds to cart for free with purchase ($95 value).
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: G5 MD-51US123SH
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 26 min ago
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Save on a huge selection of laptops and desktop computers from HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on headphones, motherboards, gaming chairs, laptops, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
