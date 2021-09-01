Gardner-Gibson Black Jack Drive-Maxx 700 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer for $24

New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$24
pickup
That is $2 under what members pay at Ace Hardware. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- matte black
- water-based
- rubberized
- latex enhanced for longer life
- covers approximately 250 square feet
- 7-year warranty
- Model: 6453-9-30
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
yaheetech.shop · 1 wk ago
Yaheetech Outdoor Tiles 27-Pack
$111 $173
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TIEFOO" for a savings of $62. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- interlocking
- covers about 27 square feet
- solid fir wood
Lowe's · 19 hrs ago
Kitchen Cabinets at Lowe's
Up to 30% off w/ minimum purchase
pickup
Spend $1,000 to take 10% off, $5,000 for 20% off, or $10,000 for 30% off. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond NOW Arcadia 30" x 30" x 12" Wall Cabinet for $152 before discounts.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Tape King 4" x 30ft. Anti-Slip Tape
$11 at checkout $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The price drops at checkout.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
In Home Sea Glass Peel & Stick Backsplash Tiles
$13 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue.
Features
- high shine finish
- includes four 10" x 10" panels
- Model: NH2361
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values Sale
Over 7,600 items on sale
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
InvisiDoor Hidden Bookcase Door
$1,142 $1,197
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
Features
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Ends Today
Lowe's · 19 hrs ago
Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Grill
$199 $249
pickup
Be Labor Day grilling ready with this deal, that is a $50 drop from the list price.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Professional assembly is available for free (select in cart).
Features
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- includes Chef's Delite tray
- 10,000-BTU side burner
- porcelain coated cast-iron grates
- Model: 463448021
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$119 $200
free shipping
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
