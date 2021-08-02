Frigidaire 4.75-Quart Stand Mixer for $70
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Frigidaire 4.75-Quart Stand Mixer
$70 $200
free shipping

it's $30 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in Blue or Pink.
Features
  • 8 speeds
  • anti-slip feet
  • includes whisk, dough hook, and beater paddles
  • 1200-watt motor
  • Model: ESTM020
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Belk Frigidaire
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Belk 64% -- $70 Buy Now
Best Buy   $100 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price