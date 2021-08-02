Frigidaire 4.75-Quart Stand Mixer for $70

it's $30 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Blue or Pink.
- 8 speeds
- anti-slip feet
- includes whisk, dough hook, and beater paddles
- 1200-watt motor
- Model: ESTM020
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
Apply coupon code "50XO92VM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Square or Round.
- Sold by TinTanb Direct Store via Amazon.
- temperature resistant from -68°F to 450°F
- made from 100% food grade wood pulp
- non-toxic and odor-free
- perforated
- 7.5" square or 9" to 10" oval
Apply coupon code "50UB9HCT" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Cookware Store via Amazon.
- 1,700W
- 450°F max heat
- includes 8 accessories
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
That's a savings of $73 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- 1-quart covered saucepan
- 2-quart covered saucepan
- 5-quart covered dutch oven
- 8" frying pan
- 10" frying pan
- vented lids
Save up to 77% off over 380 backpacks. Shop Now at Belk
- Orders over $49 ship free; otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lightning Bug Kids' 20-Piece Truck Backpack Set for $10 ($35 off).
That's both the best price we could find by $33, a $33 drop from our previous mention from this week, and a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Wayfair
- remote control
- thermostat
- filter included
- programmable timer
- 3 speeds
- dehumidifier
- Model: FFRA082WAE
