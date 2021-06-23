Firman Generators 7500W/9400W Tri-Fuel Generator for $800
Costco · 1 hr ago
Firman Generators 7500W/9400W Tri-Fuel Generator
$800
free shipping

It's a $200 low, most retailers charge about $1,200. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • runs on gas, propane, or natural gas
  • 9400 Starting Watts / 7500 Running Watts - Gasoline
  • 8450 Starting Watts / 6750 Running Watts - LPG
  • 6900 Starting Watts / 5500 Running Watts - Natural Gas
  • 8-gallon fuel capacity
  • electric start
  • Model: T07571
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
