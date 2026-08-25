At eBay, use promo code "POWERGEN30" to get this refurb Firman 3200/2900W Recoil Start Inverter Generator for $560. It's the best price we could find by $265. It delivers 3,200 starting watts and 2,900 running watts with a 30-amp outlet for RV hookups. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- Delivers 3,200 starting watts and 2,900 running watts
- Recoil pull start mechanism
- Includes a 30-amp outlet for RV connections
- Parallel ports allow linking to another FIRMAN inverter for combined power
- Runs on a 1.8-gallon gas tank
- Weighs 84 lb. and measures 23.2" x 17.8" x 17.9"
At eBay, use promo code "POWERGEN30" to get this refurb Firman 4,450W Gas Portable Generator for $350. It's the best deal we could find by $150. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- 5-20R 120V 20A duplex, L5-30R 120V 30A twistlock, and TT-30R 120V 30A RV connectors
- 5 gallon tank capacity
- 3,550W power rating, 4,550W max power
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop this Pulsar generator to $218.96. That's $163 under the cost of a factory-sealed unit. Shipping is free. A 60-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 2,300 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of power
At eBay, use promo code "POWERGEN30" to get this refurb Firman Dual Fuel 9400W Electric Start Generator for $525. It's the best price we could find by $612. The dual fuel design lets it run on either gasoline or propane, and it includes electric start along with multiple outlet types for different power needs. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- Produces up to 9.4 kW of maximum power on gasoline or propane
- Runs on 120/240V output with electric push-button start
- 8-gal. fuel tank capacity
- Includes multiple outlets: 120V 20A duplex GFCI, 30A twistlock, and 120/240V 50A connectors
- Rated at 74 dB noise level
- Weighs 212 lb. with a footprint of about 30.2" x 27.5" x 26.3"
With promo code "POWERGEN30", this Efurden 4400W portable inverter generator drops to $181.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon expires August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- 4400 peak watts and 3400 running watts
- 2-gallon gas tank with up to 10 hours of run time
- 0.15-gal. engine oil capacity with a 4-stroke, 208cc engine
- Includes two 120V AC ports, one 12V DC port, and one RV port
- Noise level under 72 dBA
- Measures 19" long, 15.2" wide, and 19" tall
At Best Buy, get the PowerSmart 3600W Portable Gas Generator for $350. That's a savings of $250. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3,600W rated and 4,400W peak power
- 1.7-gallon fuel tank
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$560
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register