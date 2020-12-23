That's the second best price we've seen in any condition, and $29 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 5 cleaning modes
- Alexa and smart apps control
- Model: N79S
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
- Model: 79531083
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's $5 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 50-minute runtime
- Model: HFS115J10
Save on six models, starting from $150. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum for $179.99 (low by $20)
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|$129 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$140 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register