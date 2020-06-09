Thanks to the included $31 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- includes combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station
- hygienic dirt ejector
- direct-drive motor head
- up to 6 minutes of high suction power
- Model: 227591-01
That's $107 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Dyson via Walmart.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- 2-tier radial cyclones
- up to 30 minutes' runtime
- hygienic dirt ejector
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $272 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- direct drive motor pushes bristles deeper into carpet
- hygenic bin emptying
- 2 tier Radial cyclones
- Model: 213545-02
That's the best we could find for a refurb by $40, and that's before factoring in the credit. Buy Now at Rakuten
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- hygienic bin emptying
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214580-02
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
That's $121 less than you'd pay elsewhere today and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes home base and virtual wall unit
- 90 minute max run time
- voice control compatible
- 7" cleaning path width
- Model: R890020
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
It's $14 under what you'd pay buying directly from U.S. Polo Assn. Buy Now at Rakuten
- They're available in Brown or Black.
- They're sold by BHFO via Rakuten.
After factoring the credit, that's $329 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is provided.
- humidifies up to 172 square feet
- Ultraviolet Cleanse kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in the water
- adjusts humidity based on temperature
- automatic sleep timer
- Model: 310849-02
