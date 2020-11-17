New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum
$140 $500
free shipping

That's $60 less than you'd pay elsewhere for this model in refurb condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Comes with a 6-month Dyson Official guarantee.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • self-adjusting cleaner head
  • wand and hose release
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
  • Model: 289225-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 72% -- $140 Buy Now