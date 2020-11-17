That's $60 less than you'd pay elsewhere for this model in refurb condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Comes with a 6-month Dyson Official guarantee.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- wand and hose release
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
- Model: 289225-02
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a low by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
That's a $150 low. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- non members pay a 10% surcharge
- Docking station
- Crevice tool
- Combination tool
- Flexi crevice tool
- Mini-motorized tool
That's the best price we could find by $62. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 21474401
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "2Y5UWAEL" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus Tech US via Amazon.
- 5600Pa suction
- reuseable and washable filter
- 6,000mAh battery
- Model: CRXCQA2-01
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
It's the lowest price you could find by $94. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
You'd pay this price for one pair directly from adidas. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
