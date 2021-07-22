Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop PC for $639
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop PC
$639 $1,170
free shipping

It's a savings of $531 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3681nmcrs2177
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
