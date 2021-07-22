Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop PC for $639

It's a savings of $531 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681nmcrs2177
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, anbd 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
That's $657 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $514 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2421H
- UPC: 884116375500
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $40 off the list price, plus you'll bag a free $30 gift card. Buy Now at Dell Home
- The gift card will appear in the "show savings" section at checkout. It will arrive within 20 days from ship date via email and carries a 90-day expiration.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- -5° to 21° adjustable tilt
- HDMI port
- VGA port
- Model: SE2222H
