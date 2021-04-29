New
Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 7306 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop
$646 $759
Save $113 off the list price. You'll pay $103 more for a new model direct from Dell. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD + 32GB optane memory
  • Windows 10
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: INS0091826-R0017534-SA
