Get this price via coupon code "PWRTL15". It's the best we could find by $194. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via Amazon
- 24" rip capacity
- rack and pinion telescoping fence rails
- Model: DCS7485BR
Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to save $65 off the list price. You'd pay $139 or more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to drop it to $93.49. That's $43 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable speed 0-430 rpm
- LED light
- 1/4" hex allows
- Model: DCF681N2
It's $370 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock is limited and varies by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|--
|$306
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register