Getting ready to do a large home project but don't have the tools you need? This is a savings of at least $100 versus most stores and great way to get several power tools you might need all lumped into one purchase. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- cordless drill/driver
- cordless impact driver
- cordless reciprocating saw
- cordless circular saw
- cordless grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 2 batteries, charger, and kit bag
- Model: DCK661D1M1
- UPC: 885911696432
That is a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2-speed hammer drill, .25" hex impact driver, 7.25" circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, reciprocating saw, and work light
- includes 2 batteries and 1 charger
- Model: FXM601-2B
That's $20 off and the best price we could find for this combo including the batteries. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members (it's free to join).
- 1/2" drill driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 2 V20 lithium-ion batteries
- battery charger
- storage bag
- Model: CMCK210C2
- UPC: 885911548830
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY15" and save $19 off list. Buy Now at eBay
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's a savings of $32 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 200 lb. capacity
- Model: DWST17888
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|28%
|--
|$579
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$449 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$656
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$580 (exp 4 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
