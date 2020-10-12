New
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with Saw
$254 $374
Use code "PFALL15" to get this price. That's $120 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
  • DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
  • DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
  • DCL040 LED Work Light
  • Model: DCK466D2
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
