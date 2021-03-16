New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2" Hammer Drill
$86 $199
free shipping

After coupon code "PREP4SPRING20", that's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge $159 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Toolup via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts
  • 3-mode LED work light
  • 360° side handle
  • Model: DCD996B
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
