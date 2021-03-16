After coupon code "PREP4SPRING20", that's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge $159 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolup via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts
- 3-mode LED work light
- 360° side handle
- Model: DCD996B
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
It's $42 under list and the best price we could find by $35.
Update: It's now $154.03. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- helical-cut steel gears
- 360° side handle
- reversible, variable-speed control from 0 to 850 rpm
- Model: DW235G
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price and the best deal we could find Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 30 accessories
- 3/8" chuck
- Model: LD120VA
Use coupon "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price. That's $11 under our October mention of a refurb, and $85 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
- automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
- 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
- Model: 11255VSR
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- high performance aluminum oxide grain
- ideal for cutting black pipe, rebar, threaded rod, stainless steel, and other metals
- Model: DWA8424L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|$79 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$86
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register