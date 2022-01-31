That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- DCD709 hammer drill/driver
- DCF809 impact driver
- includes 2 batteries and tool bag
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
-
Expires 1/31/2022
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a $20 drop from our Black Friday mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger and 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- blower
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Members save $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery from store, depending on ZIP.
- cordless drill/driver, cordless impact driver, cordless oscillating multi-tool, and cordless reciprocating saw
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCK489D2
Ace Rewards members save $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- cordless drill/driver, cordless impact driver, cordless oscillating multi-tool, and cordless reciprocating saw
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCK489D2
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That is a savings of $120. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, this is an even better deal than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes a drill/driver; impact driver; reciprocating saw; circular saw; jig saw; random orbit sander; oscillating tool, task light; 2 carry bags
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- Model: CMCK800D2
That's $26 under our Black Friday week mention, and a current low by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Drywall screw gun with 4,400 rpm brushless motor provides corded performance without the cord
- Both tools have DEWALT built motors that deliver maximum run-time for the DEWALT drywall screw gun
- Drywall gun is balanced and ergonomic - comparable to the DW272 DEWALT corded screwgun
- Cut-out tool provides a durable dust sealed switch to protect the life of the tool and 26,000 rpm
- Both tools have bright LEDs to provide greater visibility
- Model: DCK263D2
- UPC: 885911346863
That is a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2-speed hammer drill, .25" hex impact driver, 7.25" circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, reciprocating saw, and work light
- includes 2 batteries and 1 charger
- Model: FXM601-2B
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
More Offers
It's $223 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DCD709 hammer drill/driver
- DCF809 impact driver
- DCS354 cordless oscillating multi-tool
- includes 2 batteries and tool bag
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
It's $194 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- DCD709 hammer drill/driver
- DCF809 impact driver
- DCS354 cordless oscillating multi-tool
- includes 2 batteries and tool bag
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|34%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|57%
|$165 (exp 4 days ago)
|$165
|Check Price
|Walmart
|50%
|$226 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$194
|Check Price
|Home Depot
|$199 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register