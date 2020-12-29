It's $220 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- includes SpyderX Elite Colorimeter, SpyderCHECKR 24 color chart, SpyderCUBE exposure calibration tool, & metal transport case
- Model: SXPK050
Save on watertight, dustproof storage hard cases and backpacks to store your all your gear that requires extra protection during your travels. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Pelican 1607 Air Case for $177.95 ($80 low).
That's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dedicated compartment for 15" laptop
- holds DSLR camera body, 3 lenses, and accessories
- padded camera insert
- Model: MB MS-BP-IGR
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1/4"-20 standard tripod mount & universal flash shoe
- Model: JB01525
That's a savings of $150 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,500mAh power
- 3-axis
- 12 MP
- 4K @ 60fps video
- Model: OT110
That's $100 under last week's mention, $501 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this build exclusive to B&H. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.44" color LCD screen
- FM tuner
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Model: SDMX24-008G-A46B
