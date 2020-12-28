New
eBay
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Cast Iron Countertop Burner
$30 $95
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • cast-iron plate
  • 1,300 watts
  • 6-setting adjustable temperature control
  • ready and safety "on" indicator lights
  • Model: CB-30
