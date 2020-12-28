That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- cast-iron plate
- 1,300 watts
- 6-setting adjustable temperature control
- ready and safety "on" indicator lights
- Model: CB-30
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
That's $37 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A warranty applies, but its terms aren't specified.
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- Model: HB-120PC
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty is included, although it is unclear who backs it.
- audible alert
- 6 adjustable temperature control settings
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, tongs, & 4-slot pancake plate
- Model: WAF-300
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H
- removable parts are dishwasher-safe
- includes power base, 8-cup food processor, 40-oz. blender, juice extractor, & chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: CFP-800
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
It's $56 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Onyx Black & Rose Gold.
- glass lid
- tapered rims
- dishwasher, freezer safe
- aluminum-encapsulated base
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
