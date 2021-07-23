Crock-Pot Hook Up 2-qt. and 5-qt. Connectable Slow Cooker Set for $49
SideDeal
Crock-Pot Hook Up 2-qt. and 5-qt. Connectable Slow Cooker Set
$49
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Plus, apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $9.99). Buy Now at SideDeal

Features
  • units plug into each other
  • connect up to six units at one time
  • high, low and warm settings
  • includes: 2 serving spoons; one 2-qt. round hook up unit; one 5-qt. oval hook up unit; 2 glass lids
  • Model: SCCPMDPK25-CH
Details
