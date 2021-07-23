Crock-Pot Hook Up 2-qt. and 5-qt. Connectable Slow Cooker Set for $49

That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Plus, apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $9.99). Buy Now at SideDeal
- units plug into each other
- connect up to six units at one time
- high, low and warm settings
- includes: 2 serving spoons; one 2-qt. round hook up unit; one 5-qt. oval hook up unit; 2 glass lids
- Model: SCCPMDPK25-CH
That's a low by $2, although most retailers charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
- Model: ICE-45P1
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12.5-oz. capacity
- chills beverages within one minute
- Model: HC2
Apply coupon code "50UB9HCT" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Cookware Store via Amazon.
- 1,700W
- 450°F max heat
- includes 8 accessories
That's $2 under our last mention and the best price we could find for a refurb by $13 today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot! warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- includes whisk attachment and measuring cup
- Model: HB-120PC
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- extension wand extends up to 4 feet
It's a savings of 68% off the list price. Additionally, apply code "dealnewsfs" to bag free shipping ($9.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Must select a color and size in cart for the coupon to apply.
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
That's a savings of $71 off the list price. Apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 discount). Buy Now at SideDeal
- measures 8.86" x 3.86" x 1.89"
- hinged lid
- 430-grade heavy duty stainless steel construction
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|SideDeal
|--
|$49
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register