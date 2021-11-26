That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Cuts 300+ materials
- Bluetooth
- Model: 8001786
Save up to $100 off vacuums, $100 off lighting, up to $120 off air purifiers, and complimentary gifts with hair-care items.
Update: Note the site may be experiencing delays. Shop Now at Dyson
Save on a wide selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, and more. Listed Below are some of the discounts available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Get up to $300 in Best Buy Gift Cards w/ select Samsung appliance packages.
- Up to $650 off select refrigerators.
- Up to $450 off select cooktops.
- Up to $410 off select Samsung slide-in ranges.
- Up to 30% off select washers, dryers, and pedestals.
- Extra 5% to 10% off select appliance packages.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10 $8, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's $10 under our October mention, a savings of $140 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- rotary blade
- drive housing
- two 12" x 12" cutting mats
- design apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- Model: 2006661
Elsewhere, you'd pay $2 to $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $20, although most stores charge $369+. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Champagne at this price.
- rotary blade
- drive housing
- two 12" x 12" cutting mats
- design apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- Model: PC2004195
Although price-matched elsewhere, it's $30 under our October mention and an all-time low for this model. It's the best price we could find today by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Mint or Raspberry
- adjustable heat up to 400°
- insulated base
- auto shut-off
- timer
