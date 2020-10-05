It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
Apply coupon code "491001" to cut it to $40 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 21-position clutch and 2-speed gear box
- 20V MAX lithium-ion battery w/ fuel gauge
- LED work light
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save $105 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outline via eBay.
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Save 29% off the list price with coupon code "95M3VMMN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kimo US via Amazon.
- includes 33 screwdriver bits, 6 twist drill bits, 3 brad point bits, and carry bag
- 2.0Ah Li-Ion battery and charger
- trigger-activated LED light
- 3/8'' keyless chuck
- variable speed
- Model: KIMO-T20
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $126 shipping charge.
- 75-lb. weight capacity per drawer
- keyed internal locking system
- recessed side handles
- Model: 00929906
