Use code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $2 under our December mention and the best price we've ever seen. Currently it's $41 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- part of the V20 cordless system
- includes CMCS500 circular saw, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCL020 Task Light, Lithium Ion Charger, CMCD700 Drill/Driver, & two 2.0AH Lithium Ion batteries
- Model: CMCK401D2
- UPC: 885911606165
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on
February 28March 18, but can be ordered now at this price.
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
Apply coupon code "273770" to make it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's $42 under list and the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
With coupon code "PREZDAY20" that's a $2 drop from Monday and the best price we've seen. (It's also $49 less than you'd pay for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Titanium Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: 100-99000070-02
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get it $79 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- quick release chuck
- 2,800 RPM motor
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C2
That's the best price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $100 delivery fee.
- made in the USA
- drawers support 100-lbs.
- internal locking system
- measures 37" x 24.5"
- charging area under with integrated power strip with six outlets and two USB ports
- Model: CMST98222RB
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 45 specialty tools and 12 1/4" drive tools
- forged ergonomic handles
- includes storage case
- Model: CMMT99446
- UPC: 885911653732
Apply code "PREZDAY20" to get it $16 under our mention from December and it's $43 less than buying it new elsewhere. Additionally, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for a Craftsman cordless blower. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- clear leaves and debris on hard surfaces with up to 340 CFM and 90 MPH
- dual-speed trigger
- Model: CMCBL700D1
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|$40 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$38
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$78 (exp 2 days ago)
|$97
|Check Price
