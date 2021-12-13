It's a savings of $90. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 90 deep hand sockets
- 125 shallow hand sockets
- 14 hex bit sockets
- 32 torx bit sockets
- 7 slotted bit sockets
- 4 phillips bit sockets
- Model: CMMT45310
-
-
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
That is a $2 low price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- four .25" drive shallow 6 PT sockets SAE
- two .25" drive shallow 6 PT sockets Metric
- .25" drive palm ratchet
- .25" drive bit adapter
- eighteen specialty bits
- Model: CMMT12004LZ
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- 72-tooth ratchets
- assortment of drive tools
- rugged 3-drawer blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45301
That's a buck under our last mention and about $3 less than the average historical price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
That's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, more
- Model: DS-MFAMZ004
Shop a variety of power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup on items below $45 to save the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCK661D1M1 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $449 ($150 off).
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Lowe's
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
This is $50 less than we saw it in July. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
