It's $130 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Published 12 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a variety of the most commonly used 1" and 2" bits, specialty socket adapters, nut drivers, and magnetic screw guide
- Model: AR2039
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" clamping capacity
- quick release trigger
- Model: 59100CD
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find for this well-rounded DIYer set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee. (Shipping varies by ZIP.)
- 8-oz. claw hammer, tape measure, screwdriver and bit set, wrench, pliers, utility knife, and more
- Model: DR73211B
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Celebrations LED Mini Multi-Color 30-Count String Christmas Lights for $12.99 ($1 off).
Save on power tools, hand tools, and accessories from Craftsman, DeWalt, and Milwaukee. Plus, many items have an extra discount for Ace Rewards members, and BOGO offers throughout the sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy exclusive discounts, coupons, and delivery offers. Not a member? (It's free to join).
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- depth range of 3/4-inch
- edge detection to locate stud edges of both wood and metal stud
- shock-resistant and water-resistant body for durability and long life
- uses one 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: CMHT77633
Lowe's charges $30, and most other stores charge $45 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
It's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a new bundle. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Craftsman CMCD700 1/2" cordless drill
- Craftsman CMCF800 1/4" cordless impact driver
- 2 20V Max lithium-ion batteries
- charger
- Phillips number 2 bit
- double sided bit
- storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2R
