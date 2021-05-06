Craftsman 2000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229

It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- heavy-duty steel construction
- full extension drawer slides
- 5" x 2" reinforced casters
- keyed internal locking system
- measures 26.5" x 18" x 37.5"
- Model: CMST22751BK
That's $11 under what you'd pay for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Choose store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
- removable bins
- full length drawer
- transparent windows
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Metallic Pegboard w/ Blue Accessories.
- accepts magnets
- measures 32" x 32"
- includes mounting hardware & wall control accessories
- Model: 30-WGL-200 GVBU
You'd pay $1,500 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- weather resistance
- UV protection
- full skeleton frame
- Model: BMS7781D
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a wide selection of items including bathroom vanities, plants, paint, power tools, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Fully-Assembly 2 Door Accent Cabinet for $439.94. It’s a $78 savings.
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Order online for in-store pickup. Not available for ship to home.
- 24 Nickel Cobalt Teeth w/ Tungsten Carbide tips
- alternating tooth bevel
- polymer stabilization vents
- for framing and construction (rip and crosscut)
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
