Craftsman 2000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229
New
Lowe's · 40 mins ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet
$229 $279
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
Features
  • heavy-duty steel construction
  • full extension drawer slides
  • 5" x 2" reinforced casters
  • keyed internal locking system
  • measures 26.5" x 18" x 37.5"
  • Model: CMST22751BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's Craftsman
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 17% -- $229 Buy Now