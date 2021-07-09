Craftsman 20V 1/2" Brushed Cordless Hammer Drill Kit for $112 in cart

It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes 20V batteries and charger
- LED light
- 2-speed gearbox
- Model: CMCD711C2
Published 40 min ago
To save $20, apply coupon code "J97AFDR4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Desoon Tools via Amazon.
- 18 + 1 position clutch
- 371in-lbs. (42N.m) peak torque
- built-in LED light
- variable speed
- includes 13-piece bit set, battery, and charger
That is $20 under list, and $15 below our March mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5Ah battery & charger
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- variable speed trigger
- Model: HCDD201
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
That's a low by at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-resistant tool steel
- cnc-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF1260
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
