Craftsman 20V 1/2" Brushed Cordless Hammer Drill Kit for $112 in cart
Craftsman 20V 1/2" Brushed Cordless Hammer Drill Kit
$112 in cart $129
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • includes 20V batteries and charger
  • LED light
  • 2-speed gearbox
  • Model: CMCD711C2
