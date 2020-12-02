New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 243-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
$99 $149
pickup

It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 72-tooth ratchets for precision turning
  • assortment of sockets, wrenches, and extensions
  • Model: CMMT98077
Details
Comments
