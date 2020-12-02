It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 72-tooth ratchets for precision turning
- assortment of sockets, wrenches, and extensions
- Model: CMMT98077
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a variety of the most commonly used 1" and 2" bits, specialty socket adapters, nut drivers, and magnetic screw guide
- Model: AR2039
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" clamping capacity
- quick release trigger
- Model: 59100CD
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
Lowe's charges $30, and most other stores charge $45 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
Ace Rewards members save an extra $2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.)
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10 shipping fee.
It's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a new bundle. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Craftsman CMCD700 1/2" cordless drill
- Craftsman CMCF800 1/4" cordless impact driver
- 2 20V Max lithium-ion batteries
- charger
- Phillips number 2 bit
- double sided bit
- storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2R
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register