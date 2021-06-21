Craftsman 2000 Series 40" 6-Drawer Tool Chest for $280
New
Ace Hardware · 38 mins ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 40" 6-Drawer Tool Chest
$280 $330
pickup

Apply coupon code "ARDAY" to bag the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • You must be signed in to your Ace Rewards account to apply this coupon. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • keyed internal lock
  • integrated power strip w/ 6 outlets and 2 USB ports
  • extension drawer supports up to 100 lbs
  • gas strut lid support
  • Model: CMST24060RB
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ARDAY"
  • Expires 6/22/2021
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Ace Hardware Craftsman
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 15% -- $280 Buy Now