Craftsman 2000 Series 40" 6-Drawer Tool Chest for $280

Apply coupon code "ARDAY" to bag the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You must be signed in to your Ace Rewards account to apply this coupon. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery, also depending on ZIP.
- keyed internal lock
- integrated power strip w/ 6 outlets and 2 USB ports
- extension drawer supports up to 100 lbs
- gas strut lid support
- Model: CMST24060RB
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
You'd pay $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" bag for long tools and a 13" zippered tool bag with pockets
- 600D Denier material, resisting moisture and wear and tear, and feature handles for easy carrying
- Open-mouth structure on each bag
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 5 adjustable slots for long-handled tools
- 6 hanging hooks
- Model: 75-ST6059
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Metallic Pegboard w/ Blue Accessories.
- accepts magnets
- measures 32" x 32"
- includes mounting hardware & wall control accessories
- Model: 30-WGL-200 GVBU
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- made of ballistic poly material
- contains multiple outer pockets and sleeves
- safety strap with quick-release buckle
- hook-and-loop backing
- Model: DG5120
Apply coupon code "DAD8" to get this price and save $42 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 14 storage accessories
- 28 color-coded storage bins
Save on power tools, garden furniture, BBQs and more. Plus, Ace Rewards members bag an extra 15% off select items, plus earn 2X rewards by applying coupon code "ARDAY" in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $50 under our January mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 gallon
- Oil free pump
- 150 max PSI
- 13 piece accessory kit
- Model: CMEC6150K
- UPC: 885911601108
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
Ace Rewards members get this for the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
