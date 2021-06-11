Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $626
eBay · 50 mins ago
Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine
$626 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $74, outside of other Lifestyle By Focus storefronts.

  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via eBay.
  • water filter holder
  • stainless steel milk jug
  • integrated and removable 54mm tamper
  • four 54mm filter baskets
  • coffee scoop
  • cleaning tools
  • razor dose trimming tool
  • 54mm stainless steel portafilter
  • Model: BES870XL
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 10% -- $626 Buy Now
Amazon   $700 (exp 1 wk ago) $700 Check Price
Google Shopping   $432 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price