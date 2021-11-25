Tackle a wide array of DIY (and DI-Why?) projects at a $7 low. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V Max Lithium-Ion drill, battery, and charger
- carry bag
- 12-oz hammer
- hole saws, drill bits, and screwdriver bits
- Model: LDX120PK
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- variety of 1" and 2" bits
- hard storage case
- Model: BDA91109
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 20V max lithium ion drill/driver, circular saw, detail sander and light, and two 20V lithium ion batteries
- Model: BD4KITCDCMSL
- UPC: 885911509077
That's $4 less than Amazon and Home Depot's Black Friday prices. (Other stores charge around $100.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes drill/driver, 5.5" circular saw, one battery, and charger
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
Shop and save on driver combos, air compressors, tool boxes, nailers, jigsaws, routers, batteries, tool sets, and more, from brands like Ryobi, Rigid, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199 ($100 off).
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99, or is free with orders of $45 of more. Store pickup may also be available.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on thousands of items, including outdoor recreation vehicles, heaters, garden tools, clothing and boots, Christmas decor, and kids' toys. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Orders $59 or more ship free. In-store pickup may also be available.
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- measures 6.5" x 4"
- one-touch pulse function
- cord storage
It's $20 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- drill/driver includes keyless chuck, 11-position clutch, LED light, and mid handle
- sander includes 12,000 OPM, multiple grip positions, detail finger attachment, and dust bag
- 1 battery and charger included
- Model: BD2KITCDDS
We're going to level with you...it's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 28 hand tools and accessories
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- Model: BCKSB29C1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|15%
|--
|$75
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register