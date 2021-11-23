Bissell offers the ProHeat Essential Upright Carpet Cleaner for $175. Coupon code "ESSENTIAL1887" cuts it to $145. Plus, free shipping applies.
Get professional style cleaning results with Bissell ProHeat Essential carpet cleaner. The rotating 6-row DirtLifter PowerBrush and powerful suction remove embedded dirt and allergens, while EdgeSweep Brushes clean around furniture and baseboards. Cleaning hard-to-reach areas is easy with the ready-to-use hose and tools. The 3" Tough Stain Tool scrubs and suctions away embedded dirt on carpet, stairs, and upholstery and the Spraying Crevice Tool is designed for carpet edges, corners and crevices. Buy Now at Bissell
- 6-row dirt-lifter power brush
- Ready-to-use hose & spraying crevice tool
- HeatWave technology
- EdgeSweep brushes
- Model: 1887
Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
You'd pay $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- 0.4L dirt cup
- 22V removable battery
- 2-ft. extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
That is $13 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Keep the floors and air clean during the most wonderful time of the year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off).
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
This is the lowest price we found by $6, although most retailers charge at least $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 color-coded round brushes
- angle concentrator
- accessory nozzle
- flat scraping tool
- measuring cup
- grout brush
- Model: 39N7
It's $70 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
That's $13 under the lowest shipped price you'd pay at Bissell direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- safe for use on sealed hard floors and area rugs
- compatible with Bissell CrossWave and SpinWave machines and Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner
- Model: 1789G
